Yacouba: Asante Kokoto rejected bid for reported Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates target - Chibsah

The former Stade Malien forward is hoping to secure a move away from the record 24-times Ghanaian champions

target Sogne Yacouba has enlisted the help of Club Consult Limited.

The Fifa intermediary company deals with the transfer of players and the Burkina Faso international is keen to secure a move away from .

Yacouba's contract with the Ghanaian Premier League giants is set to expire this month.

Club Consult chief executive officer Yussif Chibsah confirmed Yacouba has joined his agency, but he still has his own agents.

More teams

"It’s true Sogne Yacouba has joined my outfit," Chibsah told Ashh FM.

"But the player has his own local managers Mr Jantuah and Alhaji, who have the leeway to exercise authority on the player to negotiate with Asante Kotoko.

"For us at Club Consult, our mandate is to ensure the player lands a foreign contract."

Yacouba has been linked with Pirates since last year with Kotoko having confirmed they rejected a bid from the Soweto giants.

Their rivals, Lamontville have reportedly registered their interest in the highly-rated forward in recent times.

Yacouba has also been linked with Tanzanian clubs Simba SC and Azam FC, Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Zambian champions Zesco United.

Article continues below

Chibsah, who is a former Kotoko captain, also disclosed the club rejected a $50,000 (R900,000) offer for Yacouba a few months ago.

"I got a deal worth $50,000 for Asante Kotoko talisman Songne Yacouba," he revealed.

"But the management of Asante Kotoko said the money was too meagre for a player of Yacouba's calibre when the player had only three months left to end his contract with Asante Kotoko."