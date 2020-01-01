Xulu: The Maritzburg United defender is open to an overseas move – Agent

The Team of Choice defender’s manager shares an update on his talks with the club

defender Siyanda Xulu is still keen to return to Europe, with his agent Paul Mitchell, saying they will continue with contract negotiations after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Xulu has recently been linked with a move to Gauteng clubs such as and , but Mitchell says his player deserves a good salary to secure his future.

With the Bafana Bafana centre-back close to turning 29 by the end of the year, Mitchell is open to a move away from the KwaZulu-Natal midlands whilst explaining his client is happy under coach Eric Tinkler.

More teams

“Many people are talking a lot about Siyanda because it’s true that his contract is set to expire [at the end of the season] with Maritzburg. We will continue with talks with Maritzburg when Covid-19 is over,” Mitchell told Isolezwe.

“The contract that Siyanda will sign is very important because he is close to turning 29 by December this year. He’s looking at the final years of his career in football and that’s why he deserves good money. That’s what is in his mind right now."

The former and defender's handler has commented on the report linking his client with a move back to Johannesburg.

“We are not looking at the fact that he has unfinished business in Gauteng. I don’t think he’s looking at it that way but it’s all about getting a good contract that will make his plan for his future beyond football," added Mitchell.

“He’s happy at Maritzburg, this is a good team and he’s worked with coach Eric [Tinkler] and Fadlu [Davids] – it’s something big for him.

Article continues below

“For now, we are still looking. For him, he can take any offer from overseas just like all the players. For now, we have not signed a pre-contract with any club and there’s no other team that we are talking to in besides Maritzburg.”

After a frustrating spell at Naturena, Xulu has managed to revive his career under Tinkler and the club believes he still has a lot to offer the club going forward.

He is one of the senior players in Tinkler's team with 89 appearances across all competitions in his three-year stay with the Team of Choice.