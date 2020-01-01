Xulu: Reported Orlando Pirates target yet to decide Maritzburg United future - Kadodia

The experienced football administrator shares an update on the Bafana Bafana central defender, whose contract is set to expire at the end of June 2020

chairman Farook Kadodia says the club wants to keep reported target Siyanda Xulu.

The defender's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of June 2020 and Kadodia has stated that there are no Premier Soccer League ( ) sides that have shown interest in the player.

On the other hand, the veteran administrator has made it clear the player’s agent, Paul Mitchell, is aware they want to secure the former defender’s signature.

“Siyanda is still undecided about his future at the moment but we would love to keep him at the club. We’ve already indicated that to him and his agent,” Kadodia explained to Isolezwe.

“There’s no team in the PSL that has approached us for Siyanda. We will wait until he makes a decision on his future.

“For now, he is committed to working hard and help the club.”

Media reports surfaced in the previous transfer window that the Buccaneers were keen on landing the former central defender, but the Team of Choice has rejected the reports.

In addition, Mitchell also rejected talks that his client was on the radar of , saying they were not engaged in talks with any PSL club.