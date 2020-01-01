Xulu: Reported Orlando Pirates target wants to stay at Maritzburg United

The South Africa international doesn't see himself leaving the Team of Choice for the Buccaneers in the near future, saying he's happy at the club

Former and defender Siyanda Xulu says the thought of leaving hasn't crossed his mind.

This despite ongoing reports linking him to , and Xulu whose contract with the Team of Choice is coming to end in June, revealed he's still happy at the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit.

"My contract is ending. So, it’s either I am going back to negotiate [with United]‚ which is something that I think will happen because I am quite happy at Maritzburg‚" Xulu told SowetanLIVE.

Xulu said he will forever be indebted to Maritzburg United after they gave him a second chance to resurrect his career following two unforgettable seasons at Amakhosi.

"You know what happened in my very first two years when I came back from overseas. They [Maritzburg] have a very soft spot in my heart and I would love to stay at Maritzburg."

The 28-year-old centre-back added his focus is still on Maritzburg United and he is willing to perform to the best of his abilities in the remaining months of his contract.

"For now, I am just focusing on Maritzburg because I have the luxury [of] six months," he said.

"The team that I am working for is very professional. I don't think they’ll try and engage me on whatever is going to happen in the future.

"As I said, I am still focused on Maritzburg for now because I still have a contract with them."