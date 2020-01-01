Xulu: Reported Orlando Pirates target desperate to win silverware

The experienced Team of Choice defender hopes to bag his first gold medal as he hopes to remain in KwaZulu-Natal

Despite media reports suggesting defender Siyanda Xulu is targeted by , the former player wants to stay at .

The Team of Choice's centre-back is also hoping to lead his side to the finals of the Ke Yona competition as they prepare to face Bloemfontein in the Last 16 on Saturday night.

While he has featured for big teams such as Amakhosi and Masandawana, the 28-year-old is yet to bag a gold medal and hopes they will finally win this season’s last trophy on offer.

"You can achieve things at clubs like Maritzburg. I’ve reached two Cup finals (Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cup) and finished in the top eight. It is very much achievable but it depends on the player, what he wants. As I said, I would love to stay,” Xulu told the media.

"Looking at my career, I’ve played for big teams before. I’m not really motivated by the badge of big teams anymore. I just want to achieve things on my own.

“We also want to be in the final and finish in the top eight like we did two seasons ago but we are taking it one game at a time.”

Speaking about his personal ambitions, the Bafana Bafana international looks back at the 2017/18 final where they lost out to Free Stars in Cape Town whilst saying he is concerned with his lack of trophies.

“It is a worry, obviously, if you look at the number of finals that I’ve played for Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg. You can’t think too far ahead. For now, I just want to focus on the Last 16. Maybe I’ll be able to grab my first silverware in ,” he added.

“I can’t compare the two teams. We tried our best in 2018 and it was one of our best seasons. We were in the final of the Nedbank Cup and finished in the top four.

Meanwhile, Xulu is in the final six months of his deal with coach Eric Tinkler’s men but is yet to extend his stay despite indicating his willingness to remain in KwaZulu-Natal.

With Tinkler’s troops fresh from two Premier Soccer League ( ) wins over and Chiefs, they will be motivated to dispatch Phunya Sele Sele.