Xulu: Maritzburg United defender's agent flirts with Orlando Pirates

The 28-year-old centre-back's future remains up in the air and his agent admitted the player may return to Gauteng

The future of defender Siyanda Xulu is a big worry to the agency, Siyavuma Sports Group.

This is according to Xulu's agent Paul Mitchell, who admitted that the lanky centre-back wants to finish the season at the Pietermaritzburg-based side before looking for a new team.

"Siyanda Xulu is our big worry at the moment," said Mitchell on SAFM.

"His contract with Maritzburg ends in June. He would like to finish the season at Maritzburg and then start looking."

Mitchell said Xulu hasn't signed a pre-contract with any club despite being eligible to do so now that he's in the final few months of his contract with the Team of Choice.

He added that the former and man is also yet to sign a new deal with Maritzburg United.

"We have not signed a pre-contract with anyone and have not signed a new deal at United either," he confirmed.

Xulu has been linked with a possible move to alongside Richard Ofori, and Mitchell says the player could consider a return to Gauteng should an opportunity present itself.

Mitchell, however, also didn't rule out the possibility of Xulu returning to Europe, saying it's all about looking after his finances at this stage of his career.

The Durban-born player spent three years with Russian giants FC Rostov between 2012 and 2015 before returning home to join Amakhosi.

"I think for Siyanda now at 28 he is in his prime. He is a top player and available on a free contract. He could consider a move back to Gauteng if it arises," added Mitchell.

"He can also move abroad because it's all about the right move financially at this stage of his career."

Xulu has managed to revive his career at Maritzburg United who believe he still has a lot to offer the club going forward.

He is one of the senior players in Eric Tinkler's team with 89 appearances across all competitions in his three-year stay with the Team of Choice.

He has found the back of the net four times in the process; the same number of goals he scored during his time with Sundowns between 2009 and 2012.