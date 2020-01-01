Xulu: Maritzburg United table offer for reported Orlando Pirates target

The Team of Choice boss has confirmed they have tabled a new offer for the experienced defender

Amid media reports suggesting defender Siyanda Xulu is being targeted by , chairman Farook Kadodia hopes the entre back will stay with him.

Kadodia also confirmed they have offered the former defender a new deal, but his agent Paul Mitchell is playing his cards close to his chest.

On the other hand, the experienced club owner has rubbished talks the Buccaneers have engaged them, stating no Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs have indicated their interest to sign the 28-year-old.

“Yes, we would love to keep Siyanda at the club. We’ve offered him a new deal but his agent is playing his cards close to his chest,” Kadodia told IOL.

“No club has got hold of us regarding the services of Siyanda. He is still our player and we are working on keeping him at the club.”

Despite talks that they were looking to sign midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from Pirates, Kadodia also made it clear they are not looking to bring new players during the current transfer window that will shut down on Friday

“I don’t want to sign the players who haven't played enough in the last six months. We are not interested in any of the players,” he continued.

“We are happy with the players that we have on our team.”

With Xulu’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, he is open to signing a pre-contract with a club of his choice should he not decide to renew with the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists.

Meanwhile, following the departure of Bevan Fransman and Brian Onyango form the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, Xulu has been a key player for coach Eric Tinkler’s men.

As Tinkler targets a top-eight finish, he will also hope to see the central defender renewing his contract with the club.