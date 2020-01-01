Xulu: Maritzburg United open to losing reported Orlando Pirates target

The chairman of the Team of Choice has confirmed they are open to parting ways with the centre-back

defender Siyanda Xulu is currently facing an uncertain future as he is yet to sign a new contract with the KwaZulu-Natal club.

According to the club’s chairman Farook Kadodia, they are open to losing the former defender who has been reportedly targeted by .

Media reports surfaced in the January transfer window that the former centre-back has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but the Buccaneers were reportedly leading the race for his signature.

More teams

“We gave the player the opportunity. He is coming from a big stable and we wanted to help him get to where he was and obviously, if he doesn’t find an offer, we will keep him at the club,” Kadodia told FarPost.

Following speculation that he was talking to coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men, Xulu’s agent Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Group was quick to dismiss the reports.

Moreover, the player representative also stated they have not signed any pre-contract with any Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

According to Kadodia's sentiments, it looks like the Durban-born-defender might stay put and play under coach Eric Tinkler as they look to finish in the top five.

Article continues below

Xulu guided The Team of Choice to their first Nedbank Cup final in the 2017/18 season, and the soft-spoken defender also clinched the PSL defender of the Season accolade and has since attracted interest from Gauteng clubs.

The ex-FC Rostov defender in has led the club to the Telkom Knockout Cup final this season and will be key for the club side as they look to finish in the top four.

On the other hand, they occupy number five spot on the log table with 39 points from 24 games and Xulu will look to secure his future as his contract is set to expire in June this year.