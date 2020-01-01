Xulu: Maritzburg United keep former Kaizer Chiefs defender amidst Orlando Pirates link

The experienced player will not be short of admirers when the next transfer window opens according to recent reports

have decided to retain Siyanda Xulu's services, for now, amidst reported interest from and SuperSport United.

The Bafana Bafana international's contract with the Team of Choice is set to expire at the end of this month.

Xulu joined the KwaZulu-Natal side at the beginning of the 2017/18 season on a three-year contract, following his release from .

His agent, Paul Mitchell has revealed the experienced player will complete the season when it resumes having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

“Siyanda will stay on at Maritzburg and complete the season and that is the agreement,” Mitchell told Daily Sun.

Xulu has been plagued by injuries this season having made just 12 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and netted once in the process.

However, the former centre defender is said to have attracted interest from Gauteng-based clubs Pirates and SuperSport.

Maritzburg are still keen to keep hold of Xulu beyond the current campaign by extending his deal and this has been confirmed by his representative, Mitchell.

“At the moment, Siyanda is out of contract at the end of the season and he’s staying for now to complete the season," he added.

"We will obviously look at the situation. But Maritzburg have always shown an intention of keeping him, and we’ve been talking to them.

"At the moment, his concentration is to finish the season. He’s finishing the season with Maritzburg and then we’ll sit down with Maritzburg to discuss the way forward.”

Xulu has managed to revive his career at the Team of Choice following a disappointing two-year spell at Chiefs where he struggled for game time.

The former FC Rostov player made only six appearances in the league for the Soweto giants with the likes of Lorenzo Gordinho and Eric Mathoho preferred ahead of him.

Amakhosi released him at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and he secured a move to Maritzburg where he became a regular in the starting line-up.

Xulu made 58 appearances in the league for the Team of Choice in his first two seasons with the team - missing only two games in the competition.

The lanky player also played all five matches in the Nedbank Cup as they reached the final where they were narrowly defeated by in 2018.