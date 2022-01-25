South Africa international Siyanda Xulu has alerted his potential suitors with his future at Hapoel Tel Aviv uncertain.



The experienced central defender's current contract with the Israeli club is set to expire at the end of the current season and his agent has admitted that they keeping their options open.



Xulu has established himself as one of the Red Demons' best players and he is their most-used centre-back this term having made 16 appearances in the Israeli Premier League thus far.



His representative, Paul Mitchell has indicated that Hapoel have intentions to extend Xulu's deal with the Mamelodi Sundowns player having flourished at the 14-time Israeli champions.



“He is in his last six months. He is probably their best player, plays every game and is a fan favourite. So obviously there is the intention to extend him,” Mitchell told TimesLIVE.



Mitchell, who is the Siyavuma Sports Group managing director, then made it known that his client is open to leaving Hapoel.



“Talks are ongoing, but obviously at the same time, he is open to other projects. We are in a good position,” Mitchell said.



Xulu hit the ground running at the Red Demons as he quickly became a key player for the team in the 2020/21 season and he helped them reach the Israel State Cup final where they lost to Maccabi Haifa.



The current season has seen the former Kaizer Chiefs star make 22 appearances for the team across all competitions thus far and Hapoel are currently placed third on the league standings.



Xulu was strongly linked with Orlando Pirates before he was snapped up by Hapoel in July 2020 on a free transfer after leaving Maritzburg United.



It remains to be seen whether Pirates will make a move for the former Chiefs academy player with their centre backs Happy Jele, 35, and Thulani Hlatshwayo, 32, ageing.



His former coach at Maritzburg, Fadlu Davids is currently serving as Pirates' co-head coach and the duo worked together as the Team of Choice reached the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.