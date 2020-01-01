Xola Mlambo: AmaZulu sign former Orlando Pirates midfielder

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth player to join Usuthu from the Buccaneers during the current transfer window

Former midfielder Xola Mlambo has joined who continue with their signing spree for the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

After announcing 10 new signings last week, Usuthu have added to their squad Mlambo who arrives at the club after spending the past two and half seasons at Pirates.

The 29-year-old left Pirates after managing just eight league appearances last season including just one under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu announced the signing of Mlambo.

“Please join me in welcoming Xola Mlambo into the fold of AmaZulu Football Club,” said Zungu as per AmaZulu media.

At Usuthu, the 29-year-old joins his former Buccaneers teammates Luvuyo Memela‚ Augustine Mulenga and Thembela Sikhakhane who joined the Durban side during this transfer period.

Other former Pirates players currently at AmaZulu include Lehlohonolo Majoro, Mbongeni Gumede and Siphelele Mthembu.

Of the 10 new signings announced by AmaZulu last season ahead of the just-started season, the likes of and Bafana Bafana great Siphiwe Tshabalala, as well as former star Limbikani Mzava, headline the arrivals.

Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Sicelo Mkhize and defender Samkelo Mgwazela have also been signed.

Memela became an instant hit at Usuthu, tormenting his former paymasters Pirates in last Saturday’s PSL opener which ended 1-1 at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

“Obviously, one must mention Memela. He was our top performer today, among the rest of group. He made a huge difference, he showed his experience, that he has been playing in big games for some time,” AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini told the club website.

“He rose to the occasion, even when we brought in Makhaula you could see, just to stabilize that midfield. Like I say, it is our first game, there is a lot of players that are new in the team, but it is going to the right direction.”

It is yet to be seen if AmaZulu will make other signings before the November 17 PSL transfer deadline.

Usuthu have been linked with the duo goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse and forward Lesedi Kapinga.

Former Pirates midfielder Thabo Rakhale is also reportedly an AmaZulu target.