'Xoki ready for Haaland... Lepasa has more goals than Ronaldo' - Orlando Pirates supporters laud duo

The fans looked satisfied with the way Bucs played at home to secure maximum points having lost to Maritzburg United last week.

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways on Saturday after defeating TS Galaxy 2-0 in the Premier Soccer League match played at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers were solid from the start and managed to get their goals through Zakhele Lepasa, who found the back of the net in the sixth and 37th minute.

Apart from Lepasa, Tapelo Xoki - who joined the team from AmaZulu recently - was solid at the back and did his best to ensure Pirates did not concede. The fans were impressed and did not fail to express their happiness on their respective social media accounts.

"When you think you are done with [Nkosinathi] Sibisi, Xoki pops out of nowhere and easily takes the ball, even the great wall of China is not this solid," Shamase tweeted.

Kagiso stated he will be comfortable seeing Nigerian Olisa Ndah out but not the 27-year-old.

"Pirates shouldn't sleep on Xoki, I rather have Ndah benched than Xoki," he made a bold claim considering the fact that the former has been a regular.

"I was sceptical of Xoki but he's been proving me wrong," Lefa Schoeman made his feelings public.

Erling Haaland has been an instant hit in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in the six matches he has played. However, Kheswa Zeemzo believes there is only one person who can stop him: "Xoki, you are ready for Haaland," he said.

"Xoki is a clean defender, smart but he needs to score more goals. that is one of his attributes," Mjereza concluded.

Lepasa was equally lauded for his contribution in the match that handed the Soweto heavyweights maximum points. He was rewarded with a man of the match award and the supporters are convinced he is the right man for the team.

"Lepasa [is] our new [Gabadinho] Mhango. The boy is a baller. Hardworking and persistent, he keeps on trying. Do more of that young man and you will score more goals," Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana posted.

Malome Nkrumah Khaile could not agree more. "Well done Zakhele Lepasa. I said you need game time and with game time, you gain your confidence then you will score goals. Up Bucs."

Mufunwa Funi even suggested the attacker is better than legendary Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo who has not scored a goal this campaign, "Lepasa has more goals than [Ronaldo] this season."

However, the Pirates man has his doubters, "But Lepasa is lucky, yes? Still, a long way to convince me," Awnufu said.