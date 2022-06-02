Xoki: AmaZulu confirm defender's move to Orlando Pirates, release Kaizer Chiefs-bound Sithebe

The 27-year-old's move to the Buccaneers comes amid reports that striker Frank Mhango might go the other way to Usuthu

AmaZulu have announced the destination of their star defender Tapelo Xoki on a day the KwaZulu-Natal side parted ways with 15 players.

Usuthu president Sandile Zungu confirmed Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of Xoki.

He also said they have released Siyethemba Sithebe who has decided against extending his AmaZulu stay after signing a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

“Tapelo Xoki has been acquired by Orlando Pirates while Sithebe has opted to not extend his contract with AmaZulu,” Zungu said in a statement.

“As for the others, the club has decided to not renew their contracts in view of our endeavours to rebuild for success in the forthcoming 2022/2023 season.



“We will announce the names of at least eight players who will be joining Usuthu in the coming days.”

Apart from Xoki and Sithebe leaving, AmaZulu also released 13 other players in a massive clearout by coach Brandon Truter.

The affected players include former Pirates stars Xola Mlambo, Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Thabo Qalinge and Siphelele Mthembu.

Goalkeeper Neil Boshoff, Tsepo Masilela, Philani Zulu, Limbikani Mzava, Kgotso Moleko, Hendrick Ekstein, Abraham Majok and Andre de Jong have also been released.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs who were part of former head coach Benni McCarthy’s backroom staff have also been shown the exit door.

“The club can also confirm the departure of assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs,” said Zungu.



“We would like to thank all the players and the aforementioned members of the technical team for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours."

The departure of Xoki comes amid rumours that Frank Mhango is part of the deal of his transfer to Pirates and the Malawi international is reportedly on his way to Usuthu.