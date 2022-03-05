Xavi responds to Haaland meeting report as Barcelona boss makes 'working on the future' transfer comment

Barcelona boss Xavi has responded to reports he made a recent trip to Munich to meet with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Norwegian for some time, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also among those credited with interest in the 21-year-old.

Spanish media claimed Xavi met personally with Halaand, however he did not give details of his trip to Germany.

What was said?

“I can't give details,” Xavi told the press on Saturday, passing up a chance to deny the reports. “I can only say that we are working for both the present and the future of the club.

“When we can announce something, like the signing of Pablo Torre, we'll do that. I can't say anything else, only that we're working for the present and the future.”

Who is Pablo Torre?

Barca announced the capture of Torre on Friday, with the 18-year-old attacker set to join up with his new club from Racing Santander at the end of the season.

Xavi said of his new signing: “He's a natural talent who can play inside or on the wing. He is good with both feet, he can find a final pass and has an eye for goal.

“He's very young and has the ability to play for Barca for years. He is a humble boy from a family of footballers. I think he's a great signing.”

What about other signings?

Barca are reportedly close to signing Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, but the head coach once again kept his cards close to his chest.

“The feeling is that it's not the time to talk about such things,” he said. “I understand that the team has generated hope for the future, but we have to talk about the present. This is not the time to talk about signings and the future, just the present.”

