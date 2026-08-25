Xavi makes major revelation about Frenkie de Jong with the Netherlands: ‘He said in Catalan that…’

For many, it was unclear what Xavi was referring to at the end of his first press conference on Tuesday in Zeist. The new Netherlands head coach briefly switched to Catalan, but Valentijn Driessen has now cleared it up.

"He did it in Catalan, that was not translated. But he indicated that Frenkie de Jong will become his key player," Driessen says in a video item by De Telegraaf. "Xavi himself has actually always been that as well. Together with, among others, Sergio Busquets."

Speaking further, Driessen explains: "He said that Frenkie de Jong understands his philosophy very well and the way he wants to play. They have of course already worked together at Barcelona, so he will really become his right-hand man."

That means De Jong will carry major responsibility under the new coach. "Frenkie will have to do it for him, he must also manage to bring the rest of the players with him," Driessen says, though he doubts whether that is a good choice by Xavi. "Whether that is really where Frenkie de Jong’s qualities lie..."

"Of course in terms of footballing qualities, yes, but bringing an entire group of players with him? We will have to wait and see."

Driessen also gave an update on De Jong's fitness. "I also just briefly spoke to the doctor, because De Jong of course got injured in America. But he will probably not be there at the end of September, during the first international break," Driessen continues.

"Perhaps Xavi will still call him up to be there, because he will of course then explain to the players exactly what he wants. Then it may be useful to call him up after all, but then he will not play."