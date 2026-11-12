Xavi names Frenkie de Jong as Netherlands captain ahead of Greece clash

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has officially handed the captain's armband to Frenkie de Jong for the ongoing international break. The Barcelona midfielder is leading the Oranje in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who is sidelined with physical discomfort.

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De Jong takes the armband

Xavi, currently leading the Netherlands national team, confirmed during Thursday's press conference that De Jong will serve as captain for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. The Oranje are set to face Greece this Friday at the Johan Cruyff Arena before travelling to Berlin to take on Jurgen Klopp's Germany on Monday. The decision comes as regular captain Van Dijk remains unavailable for both matches due to injury concerns.

De Jong is no stranger to the responsibility of representing his country, and this appointment marks a significant milestone in his international career. The midfielder expressed his pride regarding the role earlier this week, stating: 'Of course that implies something. I think being captain is a great honor for everyone and that also includes me. The captain of my country. Being an international is the maximum to which one can aspire and now I am also the captain of the Netherlands.'

Xavi explains his choice

The Netherlands head coach was quick to highlight the specific attributes that made De Jong the obvious choice to lead the team during Van Dijk's absence. Having coached the midfielder during his tenure at Barcelona, Xavi has a deep understanding of the player's mental and technical profile.

'In first place, for his personality. He wants to have the ball, he wants to improve every day and be part of the team. I know him very well and he always assumes responsibility,' Xavi told the media.

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World-class quality

Beyond leadership traits, the tactical importance of De Jong to the Dutch system cannot be overstated. Xavi views him as a foundational piece of the team's identity, regardless of who is wearing the armband. The manager reinforced this by stating: 'And of course, also for his qualities. I consider him one of the best midfielders in the world. These reasons are very important for me as a coach.'

This match against Greece will be De Jong's 71st appearance for his country, continuing a journey that began in September 2018 when he debuted as a substitute for Georginio Wijnaldum against Peru. Since then, he has established himself as a permanent fixture in the starting eleven. Xavi is now the fourth national coach De Jong has played under, following in the footsteps of Ronald Koeman, Frank de Boer, and Louis van Gaal.

Nations League stakes

The upcoming double-header is crucial to the Netherlands' hopes of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals. The Oranje currently sit top of the group with eight points, level with Greece, making Friday's encounter particularly important in the race to secure qualification. Germany follow closely behind with five points, while Serbia remain bottom of the group without a single point.