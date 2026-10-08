Mauro Júnior has firmly committed his international future to Brazil. PSV's versatile man had the Netherlands as an option, but head coach Xavi no longer needs to consider calling him up.

In an interview with ESPN, Mauro made his position clear. The Netherlands are no longer an option. "That is over, I think. I know that for sure. My dream has always been to play for the Brazil national team."

He added: "There were some rumours about the Netherlands national team, but of course it has always been my dream to represent Brazil. That is the country where I was born and the country I want to play for."

Since joining PSV in 2017, Mauro had been eligible for the Netherlands national team. If Xavi had called him up, he could have applied for a Dutch passport without losing his Brazilian nationality.

Now, though, the defender and midfielder has three Brazil caps to his name. He came off the bench and also started in the matches against Australia in September. Against India, Mauro even registered an assist.

At home, Mauro has already set aside a special place for the shirt he wore against Australia. "It is at my home. I have already had all my team-mates sign it. It will get a special place."

Next up, his focus returns to PSV. The Eindhoven club restart the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie on Friday with a home game against sc Heerenveen.