Xavi alerted to player who had never previously played for the Netherlands national team

Youri Mulder is hugely impressed by Wouter Burger's performances in the Bundesliga. The analyst hopes the TSG Hoffenheim midfielder will soon be in coach Xavi's notebook.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mulder picked out Burger as one to watch in Germany this season. ''An underrated player in the Netherlands, who is really flourishing in the Bundesliga.''

According to the former Schalke 04 striker, Burger is now one of Hoffenheim's standout players. ''A club who do a good job when it comes to developing players and bringing the right players to the club. Burger has become one of the Bundesliga's best midfielders.''

Mulder does, however, see one obstacle when it comes to the Netherlands national team. He fears Burger has slipped off the radar back home, given he has been playing abroad since 2021.

''In the Netherlands he is out of sight, but he should certainly be on the list of the new coach Xavi,'' Mulder says in conclusion to the new coach of the Netherlands national team.

As well as Jong Oranje, Burger played for various Dutch youth teams. The former Feyenoord player is still waiting for his first minutes for the Netherlands national team.