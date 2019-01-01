Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians are looking to claim their first away win in Morocco as they visit their nemesis

are out to break the hoodoo when they visit Stade Mohamed V in in their second Group C match against on Saturday night.

The Brazilians are in high spirits after beating Petro Luanda at home in their opening match via a 3-0 scoreline, but the South Africans are aware that facing the North Africans is not an easy assignment.

On the other hand, the hosts could not open their campaign with a win as they were held by USM Alger in a 1-1 draw last weekend and will target their first full three points.

Game Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 07 Time 21:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be shown on TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A





The 2016 African champions are boosted by the return of skipper Hlompho Kekana who was unavailable in their win at home over the Angolans.

Kekana brings a wealth of experience to coach Pitso Mosimane’s men and the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Year has called the clash one that needs soldiers.

There is no doubt the skipper will be a crucial member of the squad as they look to secure their first win in Morocco.

On the other hand, Masandawana has welcomed the return of creative and influential midfielder Themba Zwane who was injured and missed their previous matches since October.

‘Mshishi’ is one of the most experienced campaigners at Chloorkop and his ability to unlock stubborn defences and score vital goals will be a massive boost for the South Africans.

Shifting focus to the hosts, they have quality players in the form of Ayman Hassouni and the 24-year-old will be expected to spearhead their attack in front of their home crowds.

Another 24-year-old whom coach Zoran Manojlovic will be hoping to see in fine form on the day is none other than Badie Aouk who was on the scoresheet against Alger last weekend.

They have dominated Sundowns at home where Mosimane and his troops are yet to bag a draw or a win in North Africa, the Serbian manager will look to maintain their fine run and ensure they bag their maiden victory in the group.

Match Preview

The encounter will be the ninth meeting between the two outfits and the fifth in one calendar year but the PSL giants are yet to claim a win away from home.

Sundowns have two wins over Wydad and those came at home. They have four losses as well as two draws in the continental campaign against Wydad.

With ‘Jingles’ having already admitted history favours the hosts, he still believes they have a chance to break the ice and come up victorious on the day.

In addition, Sundowns have lost once in this year’s campaign, a defeat that came at the hands of Otoho d’Oyo in the preliminary stage away from home but they managed to erase the defeat and claimed three wins in their quest to reach the group stage.

Article continues below

They also secured one of their biggest wins in the club competition, beating Cote d’Or of Seychelles 16-1 on aggregate and scoring 21 goals in four Champions League games. Their form in Africa gives the Brazilians the belief to upset the hosts.

Looking at the North Africans, Wydad have four wins over the 2018 Champions League semi-finalists and will be gunning to preserve their better record.

In their campaign so far, Manojlovic’s men defeated Esperance de Tunis 2-1 on aggregate before setting up a date against Nouadibou whom they thrashed 6-1 over a two-legged affair to reach the group stage.