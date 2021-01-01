Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi play their second Caf Champions League Group C match which was rescheduled for Burkina Faso

After failing to secure maximum points against Horoya AC, Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to recover when they face Wydad Casablanca at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

Initially scheduled for February 13 in Casablanca, the match was moved to Burkina Faso after Chiefs were denied Moroccan visas.

Amakhosi come up against Wydad who are second in this group after the North Africans edged Petro Atletico 1-0 away in Luanda.

A win for then Moroccans will see them claim top spot with a two-point lead.

But if Chiefs win, they will climb one rung up to second position with four points, the same as group leaders Horoya.

Game Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, February 28 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLpJIBNkeTPkcxjJhp-ltkA Kaizer Chiefs TV

Squads & Team News

Wydad Casablanca arrived in Ouagadougou on Thursday ahead of this match.

They will welcome the return of striker and Morocco international Ayoub El Kaabi who is back from a stint at Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

The Moroccans are led by experienced Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has invested faith in goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who will be deputised by Daniel Akpeyi.

The Amakhosi tactician will have to do without experienced but injured forward Khama Billiat, who is expected to be back at the end of March.

Defender Erick Mathoho, who missed Chiefs’ league outing against SuperSport United as well as the Horoya match, is still out injured while right-back Kgotso Moleko is not available due to family commitments.

Midfielder Darrel Matsheke, who is still suspended for their domestic competitions, will be available for selection in this continental fixture after he travelled with the team.

Another midfielder Dumisani Zuma is still out injured together with Happy Mashiane, who did not make the trip.

Match Preview

Wydad are familiar with South African opposition after playing Mamelodi Sundowns 10 times in the last four years, but this is their first-ever match against Chiefs.

After beating Petro Atletico in their last Group C match, Wydad will be seeking to take a lead in this group.

Wydad also lead the Moroccan Botola Pro League and have recorded four straight wins going into this match.

That is some good form that will worry Chiefs, who have not won in their last seven games across all competitions.