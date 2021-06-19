Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi resume their continental business and are seeking their first-ever win in North Africa in this elite club competition

Kaizer Chiefs continue with their chase of Caf Champions League glory with a semi-final, first leg match away against Wydad Casablanca at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday.

The Soweto giants remain the only South African team active following the conclusion of the Premier Soccer League season and Mamelodi Sundowns' elimination from the Champions League as well as Orlando Pirates' exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Saturday's clash will see Chiefs attempting to upset Wydad who are regarded as one of the favourites in the competition.

Making the assignment tricky for Amakhosi is that they are facing a team that is difficult to beat in Casablanca.

But with new coach Stuart Baxter directing operations from the stands as Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard sit on the bench, Chiefs hopes for some improved football and could be fancying their chances against Wydad.

Game Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, June 19 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC

Squads & Team News

No Wydad Casablanca player has been confirmed as injured or suspended for Saturday's clash.

Chiefs will have to be wary of the danger posed by Wydad striker and Morocco international Ayoub El Kaabi who has four Champions League goals and two assists in eight appearances this season.

Kaabi was on target when Wydad beat Amakhosi 4-0 in a Champions League group stage tie earlier this season.

Also to watch our is midfielder Walid El Karti who has managed two goals and as many assists in nine Champions League games.

Chiefs received a big blow ahead of their trip to Casablanca when forward Lebogang Manyama failed a fitness test.

Manyama's injury comes at a time he had picked some good form after grabbing a hat-trick in Chiefs penultimate PSL fixture against Golden Arrows.

Joining him on the injury list is defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele who also did not travel to Casablanca.

Khama Billiat is also not available, being a long-term absentee together with Dumisani Zuma.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune made the trip to Morocco after regaining full fitness and has not played since April 28.

Match Preview

Chiefs are not new to Stade Mohamed V and are back in Casablanca for the first time in six years when they lost 2-0 to Raja Casablanca in a Champions League first round, second leg tie in April 2015.

Their three previous visits to North Africa in this competition all ended in defeats, starting with a 1-0 loss to Zamalek in 1993, followed by the 4-0 thumping by Esperance in 2005, before the Raja result.

While it has become difficult for them to secure at least a draw away from home against North African opposition, Chiefs succumbed to a 4-0 thrashing by Wydad in neutral Ouagadougou this season in a group encounter in February.

But they saved face with a 1-0 win over an almost second-string Wydad in the home leg in April.

Since concluding their PSL campaign on June 5, Chiefs have enjoyed some two weeks without being involved in competitive action in what could have given them enough time to prepare for their Casablanca assignment.

Article continues below

That cannot be said about their opponents who were last involved in a Moroccan Botola Pro League match on Wednesday when they were held 0-0 at home by Renaissance Zemamra but still lead the table.

Chiefs could be drawing confidence that they ended their PSL campaign on a high by securing a top-eight spot and are unbeaten in five of their last six Champions League games.

They face a Wydad side that has not lost in their last five Champions League home games, with their last defeat coming in the final of the 2019/20 edition against Al Ahly in October.