Wydad Casablanca v Mamelodi Sundowns : Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana are under pressure to improve their unimpressive away record in the Caf Champions League

will renew their rivalry against in the semi-finals of the Caf on Friday night.

The Brazilians don't have a good away record, but they go to Rabat knowing very well that they have to score an away goal to stand a chance of progressing to the finals.

Wydad are unbeaten against Sundowns in , and they will fancy their chances in the first-leg.

Game Wydad Casablanca v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Friday, April 26 Time 21:00 SA Time

The match will be live on SS10. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Meanwhile, Wydad are likely to keep the core of their team faced Sundowns in previous matches, but with this being their home, they know that they have to win to avoid a surprise in Tshwane.

The Moroccan side hasn't provided any update on players who could be out for the Sundowns encounter.

This means that Sundowns can expect a fully strengthed Wydad team on the night.

Sundowns will welcome Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango back into the starting, despite Kennedy Mweene's man-of-the-match winning performance in midweek.

Apart from Onyango, Sundowns will bank on the likes Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane, and Gaston Sirino to win the match against Wydad.

Zwane has been instrumental for the Brazilians in this year's campaign, and the attacking midfielder will want to add to his impressive tally of goals to see Sundowns beat Wydad.

This will be only the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Sundowns having beaten Wydad just once in the previous six outings.

What's worrying though is the fact that Sundowns have never beaten Wydad away from home, let alone score against them.

However, they will take positives from the fact that this is just a first leg.