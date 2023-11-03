Wydad Casablanca player passes away ahead of African Football League final against Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca left-back Oussama Falouh has passed away ahead of the African Football League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Falouh had not made Wydad debut

Was involved in a serious accident

Club confirmed the defender's demise

WHAT HAPPENED: Falouh, who joined Wydad from the French Ligue 1 side Angers, was involved in a tragic road accident on October 11.

The 24-year-old had been in a coma until his demise on November 2 as confirmed by the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With great sadness, the Wydad Athletic Club management office announced the death of the respected player, Oussama Falouh," the club stated.

"In this dark hour, Mr. Saïd Naciri, on behalf of himself and all the members of his office, the players, the technical and administrative teams, and all the employees extends his most sincere and deepest condolences and regrets to the family of the deceased, to his loved ones, as well as to all components of the Wydad Athletic Club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wydad had progressed to the African Football League final after getting past Tunisian outfit Esperance.

They are scheduled to host Sundowns on Sunday in the first leg at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

WHAT NEXT: It is not yet clear whether Caf will postpone the AFL final to allow the club to grieve or not.

The 2022/23 Caf Champions League finalists have been doing well in the continental assignments and just like Downs, are keen to win the $4 million prize.