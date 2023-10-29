Wydad Casablanca edge Esperance in high stakes African Football League semi-final clash

Wydad Casablanca boosted their chances of reaching the African Football League final with a slim victory over Esperance at Stade Mohamed V on Sunday.

Wydad faced Esperance in AFL

The Moroccan giants won 1-0

They will now go for the second leg in Tunisia

WHAT HAPPENED? Hicham Boussefiane scored in the 58th minute to hand the Moroccan giants a 1-0 victory in this semi-final, first-leg match.

It was a high-tempo match with both teams showing a lot of energy in their bid to become inaugural African Football League champions.

Wydad almost doubled their advantage late into the match but Charki El Bahri hit the crossbar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wydad will now travel to Tunisia for Wednesday's second-leg clash while enjoying a slim advantage from the Casablanca leg.

It is a lead they would want to defend in Tunis where a draw will send them to the final.

In the event they reach the final, they would meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly in the final.

WHAT NEXT? Wydad do not have domestic matches between now and Wednesday when they meet Esperance in the second-leg clash.

Esperance will also be fully focused on the African Football League without any domestic commitments.

That gives both teams time to pay attention to the midweek game without any distractions.