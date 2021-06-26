Wydad Casablanca coach Benzarti: Kaizer Chiefs didn't have a chance

Samir Nurkovic's goal the previous weekend in Morocco means the South African side have reached the final thanks to a 1-0 aggregate victory

Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti was frustrated by his side's inability to penetrate a stubborn Kaizer Chiefs defence in Saturday evening's 0-0 Caf Champions League second leg semi-final encounter.

While Benzarti congratulated the Soweto side in the post-match interview, he was not impressed with Chiefs' lack of attacking movements at FNB Stadium.

In terms of the stats, the visiting club enjoyed 68% of ball possession and had 18 goal opportunities to Chiefs' six.

"We played very well, we dominated the majority of the game. We created most of the chances, Kaizer Chiefs didn't have any chances," said the 71-year-old Wydad head coach.

The Casablanca team failed to score in over 180 minutes in the semi-final, although when the teams had met in an earlier group encounter, Wydad had won 4-0. They have in fact been prolific for nearly the whole season.

"We have the most goals scored in the Morocco league," Benzarti lamented. "With the same players and the same team. But today we had an unbelievable defence from Kaizer Chiefs.

"We needed the last touch, we needed the players wanting to score, to put the ball in. The boys tried their best, but they just couldn't get there.

"We just needed that one goal, but we couldn't get it right. Overall we dominated, we did what we were supposed to be doing, but we lacked that one goal."

This is the first time Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of Africa’s most prestigious club competition. Should they win that, they would join fellow South African clubs Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) and Orlando Pirates (1995) as Champions League winners.

It would also qualify Amakhosi for the Club World Cup.

Making defeat all the more bitter for Wydad is the fact that this season’s final is taking place in Casablanca, on July 17.

Wydad won the Champions League in 2017, were runners up in 2019 and have reached the semi-finals for the past two years.