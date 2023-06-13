Wrexham to cap U.S. tour with friendly against Union II in homecoming for co-owner & It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney

Wrexham’s pre-season tour of the United States will be wrapped up with a Philadelphia homecoming for co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Dragons heading to the States

Ready for return to Football League

Also facing Man Utd & Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed that the Dragons – who are also set to face Manchester United, Chelsea and LA Galaxy II while in America – will face Philadelphia Union II on July 28 at Subaru Park. Philly native McElhenney – the star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and a business partner in North Wales of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds – will be in his own backyard for that contest, which is intended to help get Wrexham ready for their return to the Football League ranks in 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Union president Tim McDermott has told his club’s official website: “We’re thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC to Subaru Park. They have successfully captured a worldwide audience with their National League title and subsequent promotion to EFL League Two. We look forward to an exciting match and the opportunity it brings for Philadelphia Union II to showcase their talent. It will be such a great experience for fans to witness the clash between these two clubs and see the skills on display.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said of heading to the U.S.: “We're looking forward to our tour to America in the summer. The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support firsthand. The matches scheduled will be a good warm-up for our first season back in the EFL, and we’re looking forward to visiting Philadelphia, the home of our co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, for what promises to be a competitive game and a terrific ending to our summer tour.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Union currently sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference and will be lining up against seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi at some stage in the near future, with the Argentine icon preparing to link up with divisional rivals Inter Miami.