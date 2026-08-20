Wout Weghorst suffers an extremely painful moment in the 61st minute at De Grolsch Veste

Wout Weghorst did not have the best game of his career. The FC Twente striker, according to De Telegraaf's Jeroen Kapteijns, struggled mainly with himself against FK Qarabag on Thursday evening and went off after an hour.

Twente faced Qarabag first in the two-legged tie at their own Grolsch Veste. An hour in, the Tukkers were clearly struggling at 0-1 down and John van den Brom tried to change things.

After previously saying Vennegoor of Hesselink was his second striker, the coach sent Sam Lammers on after an hour.

In Enschede, they believe the striker is being treated disgracefully. He replaced Wout Weghorst, and his arrival drew loud applause while Weghorst clearly left the pitch unhappy.

"Wout Weghorst, once again struggling with himself, has to make way. A substitution greeted with loud cheers at the Grolsch Veste. A very painful moment for Weghorst," said De Telegraaf's Jeroen Kapteijns.