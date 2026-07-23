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Wout WeghorstESPN
Siep Engelen

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Wout Weghorst full of frustration after debut for FC Twente: ‘He is very difficult to communicate with!’

FC Twente vs Ferencvaros
FC Twente
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
W. Weghorst

Wout Weghorst will have pictured his debut for FC Twente very differently. The 33-year-old striker could barely stamp his mark on the game and ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Ferencváros in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. 

Speaking to ESPN after the match, the 53-cap Netherlands international said there were 'enough positives to build on', even if the result was naturally unsatisfactory. Ferencváros' late 2-1 made that all the harder to take. 

"Yes, I thought it was a foul!" Weghorst said when asked about Ferencváros' 2-1. In the build-up to the goal, the striker felt he was being held, but the officials saw it differently, even after Weghorst went over to question it. 

"I said to the referee: just check it, because it's simply a foul. He's just pulling on my shorts. In the end, a goal comes from that, a whole phase later of course, but he said: no, nothing wrong, it's been checked and everything is fine." 

Referee Damian Kos did little to impress Weghorst either. "It was difficult to communicate with him, I have to say," he said in frustration. 

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Paksi SE crest
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Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
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Europa League Qualification
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Ferencvaros
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With the result such a disappointment, Weghorst struggled to fully enjoy his debut for Twente, even though he did relish the atmosphere at De Grolsch Veste. "Even the walkout... Yes, that was a beautiful moment. Rotten result, because you have a different scenario in your head, but I'm really looking forward to this season." 

"I think a lot has already been said about it," Weghorst continued. "Now we're here. I do think you can also see what it does to me. I've said that often enough as well. From now on, let's talk a little less and do a little more. Play a little more football. Full throttle."

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