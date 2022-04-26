Wounded, record-setting Mamelodi Sundowns could have PSL title to celebrate on Wednesday

If Mamelodi Sundowns can avoid losing to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening, they will become unstoppable in the PSL title race.

No crisis

Sundowns had been expected to beat Petro de Luanda in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, but went down 3-2 on aggregate to the Angolans.

There was an element of misfortune and missed chances in those two games, as well as several match official and VAR calls which went against the South African side. And so, despite the defeat, it’s hardly as if the mighty Masandawana are down and out.

Unlikely to be still licking their wounds, this irrepressible Downs side should come out fighting against City.

And the Pretoria outfit will certainly need to be near their best to beat a Cape Town City side which has rocketed up the standings in recent weeks, thanks to five wins and three draws from their last eight fixtures.

Sundowns don't, however, even need to beat the Cape club - a point would guarantee the Brazilians the title.

Should they draw on Wednesday, Sundowns will have 58 points from 26 matches.

Their nearest rivals Royal AM are on 45 points and have four games to play, meaning their maximum points haul is 57.

In third place, City have 40 points with six matches to play, giving them a ceiling of 58 points. But if they draw against Downs, that potential maximum becomes 56.

Fourth-paced Chiefs can potentially reach 57 points if they win their last six games. And with five games to go, Orlando Pirates' maximum points total is 54.

Therefore all Sundowns need to claim the title is to earn one more point, be that against City or in any of their final matches including Royal AM, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Records

Downs already hold the record for consecutive league titles - four, and that should soon become five.

Overall since the PSL's inception 26 years ago in 1996, they've won 11 league titles and that looks set to become 12.

The next most successful clubs, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, have four league titles each.