Would Lorch absence make Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby favourites over Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates talisman Thembinkosi Lorch is in a race against time to feature against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“The Buccaneers have a fresh injury concern in the form of attacking midfielder [Thembinkosi] Lorch, who missed the game against City after suffering a muscle strain in training,” the club confirmed on Friday.



“The 28-year-old is a doubtful starter for the derby as he awaits clearance from the medical team.”

The thing is, Bucs need Lorch. Even though he's battled with injury and missed a lot of this season, he, together with Deon Hotto, remain Pirates' best bet as potential match winners.

Largely, Pirates' forwards have disappointed this season and quite a substantial amount of their goals have been scored by defenders.

Hotto has been carrying the attacking batton almost on his own at times and the Sea Robbers could really do with Lorch's magic in what is going to be a tight derby.

What sets Lorch apart from everyone else at Pirates is his big match temperament, especially in the Soweto derby.

His record is phenomenal against Amakhosi and he currently stands sixth on the all-time Soweto derby goal-scoring list with five goals, one behind Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana.

For the record, the top five Soweto derby scorers are as follows:

1. Patrick Ntsoelengoe - 19

2. Marks Maponyane – 11

3. Teenage Dladla – 11

4. Jomo Sono – 9

5. Jerry Sikhosana - 6

Simply put, with Lorch in the mix, Pirates stand a substantially better chance at victory. Even though he’s battled with injury and hasn’t been able to build any momentum this season, there is always the feeling that he can produce a moment of magic.

And just before the Christmas break, Lorch had been in the process of forming a promising partnership with striker Kwame Peprah; forwards need players like Lorch to make things happen.

Should he not be fit for Saturday, Chiefs may feel their hopes of a win should increase markedly.