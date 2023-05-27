Worst refereeing, SA football is going nowhere - Kaizer Chiefs legend Maponyane after Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup triumph

Marks Maponyane has slammed officials for awarding Orlando Pirates a controversial penalty against Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final.

Bucs scored a controversial penalty

Maponyane unhappy with officiating

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates were awarded a controversial penalty in the stroke of half-time and Tapelo Xoki fully capitalised on it to bring the teams to level terms after Sibusiso's Vilakazi opener after just 12 minutes.

However, Maponyane - who is Kaizer Chiefs' all-time top scorer - was not amused.

WHAT HE SAID: "Our football is going nowhere when such decisions are made. It is unsportsmanlike and worst refereeing. Our game is in trouble, what a shame! I am done!" Maponyane posted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the late winner to give Pirates the trophy. Coach Jose Riveiro has now won the MTN8 and helped the Sea Robbers qualify for the Caf Champions League in his debut season in South African football.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will now start focusing on a busy 2023/24 season hoping to get players who will help him perform.