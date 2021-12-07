‘Worst midfielder in the league’ - Fans tear into Partey after Arsenal lose to Everton

Arsenal were disappointing away to Everton in the final matchday of week 15 of the 2021/22 Premier League season and Gunners fans have come out to strongly express their views.

One of those players singled out is Ghana's Thomas Partey.

On a night where the Gunners played underwhelming football, Partey was not at his best. Frustrated fans singled out his poor performance on social media. The Ghana international lost nine of his 14 duels in the match – more than any Arsenal player – and could not complete most of his passes.



To compound his woes, Partey also blasted over the bar from 25 yards, a shot which Chris Sutton described as "the worst shot of the weekend by a country mile" in his match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

What fans are saying

Partey spoke to Sky Sports before the Everton game and gave what he felt was an honest assessment of his performances so far for the Gunners.

“I give myself four [out of 10],” he said.

“This is when you realise that you have to get better.”

One Ghanian fan is hoping his compatriot comes good soon for the Gunners, following the midfielder's honest self-assessment.

"As a Ghanaian, it breaks my heart that Thomas Partey has barely been at his best since he joined Arsenal," @BongoIdeas wrote on Twitter.

"Rating himself 4 out of 10 clearly shows how displeased he is with his performance at the Emirates.

"The ‘Michael Essien’ in him must come out. He is a top baller."

Many fans, however, will disagree with his assessment following his showing against the Toffees.

Another Ghanian fan is wondering where the real "Thomas Partey" went.

"Thomas Partey has suddenly forgotten he is Thomas Partey" @_gyesi wrote on Twitter.

@Jollofguy wrote on Twitter: "Partey might probably be the worst midfielder in the league now."



There was also criticism for Aubameyang, who missed a last-gasp effort that could have spared a point for his side.

@Welbeast did not hold back in his thoughts.

“Release Aubameyang and Thomas Partey for Afcon tomorrow please, @Arsenal, '' he posted on Twitter.

@PoojaMedia said: “Arsenal should find a way to get rid of Aubameyang & Nketiah. Football is a serious business & mediocrity can’t continue at a club for so long.”

Arsenal have now suffered back to back losses and it seems like they are back to the drawing board, after previously enjoying an 11-game unbeaten run.