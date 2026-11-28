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Al-Hilal fans have opened fire on Egyptian commentator Medhat Shalaby after he commentated on their side's match against Al-Ettifaq in the Roshn League.

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Al-Hilal beat hosts Al-Ettifaq 3-1 at the EGO Stadium in Dammam on Saturday afternoon, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Egyptian commentator Medhat Shalaby called the game for Thmanyah, the Saudi league's broadcaster. He was on the "SD" feed, which the app streams to non-subscribers.

Al-Hilal fans weren't impressed. They felt Shalaby made the match even worse than the poor football the team are producing on the pitch under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Hani Al-Dawood was scathing: "Commentator Medhat Shalaby added even more poor quality to the poor technical display from Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq. No correct information and no correct pronunciation of the names. Any Saudi commentator is better than him."

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Mohammed Al-Omairi took aim at the broadcaster: "What Thmanyah's channels did by assigning Egyptian commentator Medh _Shalaby to commentate on the Al-Hilal v Al-Ettifaq match is bewildering and frustrating."

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He added: "With full respect for his history, is it conceivable that there is no qualified Saudi commentator to replace him? Even if it is a way of getting viewers to subscribe, it should be considered a marketing failure."

Fahad Al-Dreem pointed to the Saudi talent being overlooked: "Just imagine it: commentator Hammad Al-Anazi is commentating on the Kuwaiti league, Mohammed Ghazi Sadaqa is unwanted, and the creative young Abdulilah Al-Omari is missing from the professionals."

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He went on: "And Medhat Shalaby, aged 82, may God grant him a long life and protect him, is commentating on our league. This needs to be studied in depth."

Fahad Al-Fadhel addressed Thmanyah directly: "Dear sirs at Thmanyah, I am watching the Al-Ettifaq v Al-Hilal match in the Roshn Saudi League with my children."

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Then came his question: "The Arab commentator kept repeating words such as 'shankala' and 'ya khabar abyad', so my child asked me what 'khabar abyad' means in football and what a 'shankala' is. Is there an explanation from our Saudi channels?"

On the pitch, Ollie Watkins stole the show. The English striker scored Al-Hilal's first and third goals after excellent work from right-back Mohammed Mahzari.

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Watkins opened the scoring in the 29th minute, meeting a Mahzari cross with a precise header that goalkeeper Marek Rodák couldn't keep out.

Mahzari delivered again in the 74th minute. Al-Ettifaq's Scottish defender Jack Hendry tried to chest the cross back to his goalkeeper, but Watkins pounced on the misplaced pass and skilfully put the ball away.

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Watkins has kept up his fine form since joining Al-Hilal from Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window. That was his 11th goal in all competitions: seven in the Roshn Saudi League and four in the AFC Champions League Elite.

He's no mere finisher, either. Six assists take him to 17 goal involvements in 13 matches, a rate of more than one per game.