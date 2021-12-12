Worry for Super Eagles as Onuachu's goal drought continues in Genk loss

Paul Onuachu's form might be a worry for Nigeria ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he failed to score again in Genk's 1-0 defeat to Gent on Sunday.

Onuachu's last goal for Bernd Storck's side dates back to October 31 (vs. Zulte Waregem) and he is currently enduring a seven-game goal drought.

He played the entirety of Sunday's Belgian First Division A encounter and he received a yellow card in the 80th minute as Julien de Sart's 29th-minute goal separated both teams.

This season, Onuachu scored 10 league goals in 16 appearances while he also scored two goals in European competitions (Uefa Champions League qualifiers and Europa League group stage), unfortunately, the Smurfs are out of the Europa League after they finished at the bottom of Group H.

The 27-year-old's form is crucial to the Super Eagles' attacking force, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen currently an injury doubt for the trip to Cameroon in January.

Article continues below

He made his international debut in March 2019 and he has three goals to his name, which include a nine-second goal against Egypt in an international friendly match over two years ago.

Following the defeat at the Ghelamco Arena which extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions, Genk dropped to the 11th spot in the Belgian top-flight 22 points after 18 games - 18 points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Onuachu will turn his attention to Genk's league fixture Sporting Charleroi on Thursday, with the hopes of rediscovering his goalscoring boots at the Luminus Arena.