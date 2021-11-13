World Cup Qualifiers: Palacios warns Bafana Bafana against ‘dangerous mentality’ of targeting a draw vs Ghana

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has warned Bafana Bafana against approaching Sunday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana looking to win just a point.

South Africa are three points clear at the top of Group G and just need a point from this final group match to reach the play-offs round.

Whilst a draw would be enough for Bafana, Palacios - who once coached South Africa - has urged them to aim for maximum points to avoid the risk of elimination from this World Cup qualifying bid.

“We need to play our game. The mentality of going to Ghana to play for a point is very dangerous. We need to go with the mentality of winning the game,” Palacios told KickOff.

“Football is not difficult if a player focuses and follow instructions. They must do it for the country. I'm happy for the country, you know with all these problems of load shedding, at least now people can be happy for something.”

After Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza told Bafana to brace themselves for some rough treatment in Ghana, Palacios has also echoed the same message.

The Peruvian has also warned Bafana players against self-destructive conduct.

“The players must be prepared to face intimidation tactics when they arrive at the airport. Intimidation in the streets, intimidation at the hotel,” added Palacios.

"The players need to forget about the financial bonuses and need to grasp the concept of patriotism and fight for a place in the next round. Only after qualifying for Qatar then they can think about bonuses. But we have a committed young team, so I don't think there's anybody there who can talk about bonuses.”

Bafana have gone for a run of five matches unbeaten under coach Hugo Broos with the latest being Thursday’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

“I think it was a very good result, I'm happy because we won. Scoring more would have been a good thing for us. One goal might be dangerous if Ghana score one, it's going to be difficult,” Palacios continued.

“I think the coach has overachieved in a short space of time because sometimes you cannot play well but take the three points. That's more important. Congratulations to the coach, no matter if the team didn't play at their best, he gets results.”

South Africa last qualified for the World Cup in 2002 but participated at the tournament in 2010 as hosts.