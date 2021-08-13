World Cup Qualifiers: Onyango left out as Uganda name squad to face Kenya

The Serbian has overlooked calling from retirement the experienced custodian ahead of the upcoming qualifier against Kenya

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango will continue to enjoy his international retirement after new Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic left him out of the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in September.

On Thursday, reports emerged in Uganda that the Serbian tactician, who is making a return to handling the Cranes, was considering recalling the experienced Onyango from retirement for the qualifiers.

Onyango, who has 79 caps to his name after making his international debut in 2005 against Cape Verde, confirmed his retirement from the Cranes squad on April 13.

Who are the keepers in the squad?

Sredojevic has named a provisional squad for the team’s first match against Kenya with four goalkeepers - Joel Mutakubwa of Ugandan Premier League champions Express FC, Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), and Nafian Alionzi (URA FC) – making the list.

Among the foreign-based players included in the squad are midfielder Abdu Lumala of Egyptian side Pyramids FC, and striker Patrick Henry Kaddu of Moroccan giants RS Berkane.

The team will hold a local training camp on Monday before flying to Jordan for two friendly games against the Syrian national team, then one more in Ethiopia before traveling to Kenya for the first qualifying game on September 2 at Kasarani.

The players will be required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test before entering residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel on Saturday.

Uganda are pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Kenya, Rwanda, and Mali.

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), and Nafian Alionzi (URA FC).

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express FC), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Murushid Juuko (Express FC) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police FC), and Denis Iguma (KCCA FC).

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), and Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC).

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC), and Martin Kizza (Express FC).