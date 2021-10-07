World Cup Qualifiers: Local Harambee Stars players need to adapt to the tempo - Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has admitted there is a physical difference between local-based players and those plying their trade abroad.

The Turkish will be leading Kenya for the first time on Thursday night against Mali in the Group E World Cup qualifier to be played in Morocco. However, the tactician believes the country is heading in the right direction especially with a good number of players being young.

'Challenge to local players to adapt'

"There is a physical difference between local-based players and those playing abroad. We have much more training, much more intensity, much more tempo," Firat told Goal .

"It is a challenge for the local players to adapt to the system we need here, but they are doing their best; I believe we will find a solution for the future to close this gap between them. It will be easier for them to adapt more to international level.

"Everybody will understand that we have a good future because we have a lot of young players here who are 20, 19, 18, so I believe in them and the future of the Kenya national team.

"They might not be experienced but their future is bright... a lot of experienced players who were there are no longer with us and it led to the changes we are seeing."

Expect good football

The former Moldova coach has further promised Kenyans a good show against the Eagles, stating football cannot be won by luck.

"We will do our job to the last second, and we will do our best for people to get satisfied. For us, this match is very important, to see how we can play against a top team and I believe we are ready," Firat added.

"But the most important thing is to play good football because you cannot win football by luck. The main point will be for us to play really good football [on Thursday], and to show that we are able to play against top teams."

Kenya are currently on two points from two matches, while their hosts are on four from as many matches.

Thursday's match will be played at 22.00 hours (EAT).