World Cup Qualifiers: Fifa receives Benin's complaint over DR Congo substitution

Fifa has confirmed Benin's protest over the Democratic Republic of Congo's extra substitution in Sunday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying encounter.

The West African nation went to the world football governing body to express their grievance after the Leopards’ violated a rule regarding the number of times to make substitutions during the game in Kinshasa.

DR Congo who won the match 2-0 with goals from Dieumerci Mbokani and Ben Malango, made four substitutions on four occasions but the Fifa law for international games stipulated that teams can make up to five changes only in three windows in a game.

After replacing Samuel Moutoussamy, Yannick Bolasie and Mbokani in the 63rd, 77th and 84th minutes respectively, coach Hector Cuper introduced Joel Kayamba for Malango on the stroke of full-time.

On Wednesday, Fifa disclosed that they will go through the match reports before taking further steps on the complaint.

"Fifa has received a complaint from the Benin FA in relation to this matter and will review it," Fifa said in a statement, via BBC Sport Africa.

"As per standard procedure, Fifa first needs to analyse the relevant match reports before commenting. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage."

The victory sealed DR Congo's progress to the play-off round as they won Group J with 11 points from six games, a point above Benin who needed just a draw in the game.

Benin’s Sports Minister Oswald Homeky maintained that the Squirrels are right with their protest and they await Fifa’s conclusion.

"It is an appeal regarding the obvious violation of the laws of the game by the DRC," Homeky told BBC Sport Africa.

"The number and moments of replacement of players during a match is well known. The rules of the game are clear on that matter, and so we have a case here.

Article continues below

"The Benin Football Federation have asked Fifa to draw the conclusions and take the relevant measures of this obvious violation of the rules."

Benin are not the only African country to approach Fifa over the outcome of their final group qualifying match for Qatar 2022.

They are joined by South Africa who are displeased by the penalty awarded against them, which led to Ghana's only goal in their 1-0 loss.