World Cup qualifiers: 'Big brother' Ighalo’s return is good for Super Eagles – Osimhen

Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen has described Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles’ fold as a good development for the team ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Ighalo initially decided not to play for Nigeria again after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he clinched the Golden Boot with five goals in seven matches.

The Al Shabab striker is the seventh-highest goalscorer in Super Eagles history with a tally of 16 goals after playing 35 international matches and he was surprisingly recalled for their qualifying games in November.

Although the 32-year-old is yet to report to the Nigeria camp for Saturday’s match against Liberia, Osimhen said he has things to learn from the former Premier League star when he arrives in Tangier.

“It’s good for the team. The coach and the federation know what is the best for the team. We welcome him with open arms and we are looking forward to receiving him in camp,” Osimhen told the NFF TV.

“As I said before, he is like a big brother to me and I really love him so much. I learn a lot of things from him and it is important to have him in the team.

“We all have a common goal to qualify for the World Cup and do well at the Afcon. Whatever is good for the team, I think the coach and the federation will bring it into play.”

This season, Ighalo has played every minute of Al Shabab's games in the Saudi Arabian Professional League and he is the league’s top scorer with nine goals in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Osimhen recalled his feelings after he overcame an injury scare and returned to action on Sunday in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Verona.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old who has scored five Serie A goals in this campaign, missed his team’s Europa League trip to Legia Warsaw and a league visit to Salernitana a week ago.

“I felt good after the MRI scan showed that I had nothing so it was important to rest for a few days before I play the game on Sunday,” the former Lille star added.

“Like I said before, I'm always [ready] when I am called upon and to give my all for my country is one of the most important things in my career and of course, I'm ready, come Saturday.”