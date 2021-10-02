World Cup Qualifiers: 'Age will not determine my Harambee Stars team' - Firat ahead of Mali game

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat insists he will be giving players who deserve a chance to play regardless of age and club since he is working on getting immediate results for the national team.

The Turkish mentor will be leading the East African nation in their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Mali, with the first meeting scheduled for October 7. The 51-year-old further states he has an open mind on who to include in the final team considering the fact that the foreign-based players might report to training with injuries.

'I don't care about the age'

"First of all, we have to see the other players who will be here because some of them may have injuries. Of course, we have good players here, some of them are young. I am very hopeful because I believe in young players," Firat told Goal.

"To give them a chance and also to have something for the future. Not only to think about one match but to also build for the future.

"It is all about quality and talent, not age. This is the national team, I don't care how old he is, he can be 17 or 35 but is all about serving the country. If he has the quality, his team does not matter.

"I know many people were surprised about Erick Zakayo, but this boy has a bright future and I am sure he will have good moments with the national team."

'I am not going to Mali to lose'

Kenya started their Group E campaign with back-to-back draws. They started with a stalemate against Uganda before settling for a 1-1 draw away to Rwanda. The West Africans defeated Amavubi 1-0 in their first game before settling for a 0-0 draw away to Rwanda.

The former Moldova coach concedes he is building a team for the future, but at the same time, he has to get a result on Thursday.

Article continues below

"There are two parts; I have to think about the future of the national team and about the Mali game. I have to build a strategy to ensure we get the results. As you know, we have a few training sessions and it is very difficult to change something," Firat continued.

"Some of these players have not played under the floodlight, I have to ensure there is a balance to stand a chance of getting a positive result.

"I am not going to Mali to lose, I am going there to have a result. The most important thing for us is to go there and show character; we want people to see, our boys are fighting, they are giving their best to the last second."