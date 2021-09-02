World Cup qualification looks miles away for Bafana Bafana

Also in Group G of the qualifiers with South Africa are Ghana and Ethiopia and all six matches will be completed by November 14 this year

Bafana Bafana begin their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Friday afternoon when they take on Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

On a number of levels, things don't look very promising for the senior national football team at present.

Covid-19 disruptions and a number of injuries to key players have made an already tough situation even more difficult.

So too has the changing of the head coach, as well as the lengthy period between Molefi Ntseki's sacking and the appointment of Hugo Broos. That the Belgian had to return home for several weeks to get his Covid-19 vaccines further added to the problem and he's barely seen his team live.

Then there was the Cosafa Cup, where a makeshift-third-string team was used, which probably muddied the waters even more in terms of the Bafana technical team understanding who the best 11 or even 16 players actually are.

In the midst of all the changes, Broos also decided that it's time to freshen things up, having declared upon his arrival that his approach would be to turn to youth.

The problem with that is, it's not just about picking a bunch of young players and throwing them into the crucial World Cup qualifiers. Such an approach should be right at the end of a long-term carefully implemented plan on youth development.

It feels like we've skipped the main part in between and are somehow expecting a miraculously positive outcome, that the natural exuberance of the young players will carry SA to Qatar.

Still lacking in the country is a streamlined development program and a real blueprint for the way forward, there's a feeling of an ad-hoc approach. There is not enough proper, comprehensive youth academies, nor have the proposed School of Excellence's in each province materialized.

To be fair, there are a handful of players in the Bafana squad who have risen up through the ranks of the junior national teams. But for the most part, those players have very little senior international experience and could have done with a bit more time in terms of being blended in.

Also in the squad are a number of players with a minimum amount of experience in the PSL, players who were very recently participating in the second-tier, and also several players who have hardly featured for their clubs this season. Even with injuries taken into account, there seemed to be some debatable selections.

Ultimately, there is no real core to the Bafana team and it has the look about it of a bunch of players thrown together at the last minute. No matter who makes the starting XI on Friday, there is not going to be too many players who have played together before.

We haven't even spoken about the opposition yet.

Even without a large number of their overseas-based stars, Zimbabwe are a quality side. Current and former Kaizer Chiefs strikers Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona are two match-winners for starters.

Powerhouses Ghana are consistently in the top five or six African countries and to expect to qualify above them is asking a lot.

Ethiopia are a side who have blown hot and cold over the years, but can be a very tricky team on their day and a trip to Addis Ababa will be a testing one for Bafana, even more so if the home side is able to have some of their fervent supporters in the stadium.

In order to get to Qatar, South Africa must win the group and then also win a play-off game against one of the nine other group winners. It's a massive ask, and seemingly going in on the back foot, qualification, unfortunately, seems wishful.