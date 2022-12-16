World Cup: How should Regragui approach Morocco’s third-place Croatia rematch?

The Atlas Lions could still become Africa’s first-ever representatives to claim a World Cup medal

The third-place fixture never excites anyone. Just ask England and Belgium in 2018, with neither nation particularly enthused by the prospect of playing the penultimate fixture in Russia four years back.

The Red Devils claimed the win, but there was a feeling neither side wanted to play that game that the Three Lions lost 2-0. However, the same cannot be said for Morocco and Walid Regragui, who have never made it to this stage.

While the disappointment of not making the final lingers, no African side has ever made it to this stage. The last eight was the continent’s ceiling for decades, but the Atlas Lions have shattered that limit and are one victory away from claiming a first medal for the continent that never made it this far.

For that reason, the North African side have to dust themselves off after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by France. They could and probably should have netted an equaliser before Randal Kolo Muani doubled Les Blues’ advantage in the semi-final.

That ended the Atlas Lions’ dream in the last four, but the manager and players must not feel sorry for themselves after selection choices and mistakes respectively cost the African side a potential final berth.

Regragui opted to start unfit defenders in the 2-0 loss, with Nayef Aguerd pulling out before a ball was kicked and Romain Saiss unable to continue after the 21st minute. The inclusion of both unfit centre-backs and the doubtful Noussair Mazraoui meant the Lions utilised a 5-4-1 from the off, a departure from the usual 4-1-4-1 they deployed in previous games.

The back five was a stratagem employed to see out games, not an approach used from the start against superior opposition. We would never know how that encounter would have panned out if Theo Hernandez had not scored after five minutes, effectively voiding Regragui’s game plan before it even got started.

They acquitted themselves impressively against the defending world champions and gave their best despite failing to make the most of their menacing situations throughout the encounter.

Saturday’s meeting with Croatia offers a consolation for Africa’s greatest-ever World Cup side, even if Sunday’s decider against Argentina was the preference.

Zlatko Dalic’s troops are still reeling from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss against the South American nation, which denied them a final rematch against Les Blues. Unlike Morocco’s defeat at the hands of France, Dalic’s crew came away with far less credit than the Atlas Lions in their semi-final and are going to face more difficulty picking themselves up on Saturday.

Whether this plays to the African nation’s advantage remains to be seen but they will fancy themselves against a side they held in the opening fixture of their World Cup journey. At the time, observers could never have foreseen how that goalless encounter was a precursor to a semi-final run but Regragui’s charges overcame several obstacles to play in the competition’s penultimate fixture.

Will the 47-year-old resist the urge to utilise more fringe players on Saturday or continue with the approach that carried them so deep in the month-long showpiece?

“We took a risk against France but it was a risk worth taking," said Regragui in Friday’s press conference. “We really, really pushed our players to their limits but they still want to go out and play again. We are going to be taking risks again.”

That suggests Morocco will be up for Saturday’s third-place encounter with Croatia, with the anomaly of featuring in the encounter surpassing the disappointment of not making the final.

“If you told any Morocco fan we would be playing our seventh game on 17 December, they would be proud,” the coach added.

They may have just about missed out on featuring in the decider but nothing suggests a dip in performance is in the offing.

Morocco are far from done in Qatar.