World Cup: Fifa appoints top Caf and PSL referee Gomes for Argentina vs Netherlands quarter-final

Fifa has appointed top Caf and PSL referee Victor Gomes as the fourth official for Friday's World Cup clash between Argentina and Netherlands.

Gomes will officiate in his third game in Qatar

World renowned Mateu will be the man in charge of the match

Gomes could retire after the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The eagerly anticipated World Cup quarter-final encounter will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in the Qatari city of Lusail.

The match will be headlined by a battle between Lionel Messi of Argentina and the Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk.

Gomes' colleague Antonio Mateu has been appointed as the match referee and the Spanish official will be in charge of the game with a semi-final spot at stake.

Fifa provided details regarding the fixture between Argentina and Netherlands on their officialwebsite.

MATCH OFFICIALS AS PER FIFA WEBSITE:

Referee: Antonio Mateu

Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian Devis

Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar

Fourth Official: Victor Gomes

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be the third match that Gomes has been involved in at the ongoing global showpiece which started on November 20.

The 39-year-old took charge of defending champions France's 4-1 victory over Australia on November 22 in a Group D encounter.

He also served as the match referee during Spain's shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in a Group E clash on December 1.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GOMES?: The two-time PSL Referee of the Season will be hoping to take charge of a few more matches in this prestigious tournament before contemplating retirement.

Gomes has indicated that he is strongly considering retiring from officiating after the World Cup.