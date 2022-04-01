World Cup draw: England get USMNT and Mexico are paired with Argentina in 2022 group stage
England will face the United States while Mexico will take on Argentina following the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
2018 champions France have been drawn with Denmark, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been paired with Uruguay.
Hosts Qatar are in Group A with Netherlands, Brazil take on Switzerland in the pools, Belgium drew Croatia while European giants Spain and Germany are in what looks like the group of death.
World Cup 2022 group-stage draw
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Qatar
England
Argentina
France
Ecuador
Iran
Saudi Arabia
UAE/Australia/Peru
Senegal
USA
Mexico
Denmark
Netherlands
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Poland
Tunisia
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
Spain
Belgium
Brazil
Portugal
New Zealand/Costa Rica
Canada
Serbia
Ghana
Germany
Morocco
Switzerland
Uruguay
Japan
Croatia
Cameroon
South Korea
When is the 2022 World Cup?
The tournament starts on Monday, November 21 and the opening game will see the hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.
The group stage will run until Friday, December 2 before the first knockout game takes place on Saturday, December 3.
When is the 2022 World Cup final?
The final of the 2022 World Cup will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.