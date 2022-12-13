World Cup: Chelsea's Ziyech like a different player, a big personality for Morocco - Keane

Roy Keane has admitted being impressed by Hakim Ziyech’s World Cup displays and says he ‘looks like a different player’ in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Ziyech has been among the star players for Morocco, who became the first African country to progress to the semi-finals of the global competition.

The Atlas Lions defeated Portugal 1-0 to reach the last four and the former Manchester United captain has picked the Chelsea forward for praise.

WHAT HE SAID? "Morocco have been tenacious, strong, and aggressive this tournament, sitting deep but doing well when they have the ball. They have been brilliant, and I didn’t see it coming,’ Keane told Sky Bet.

"Hakim Ziyech seems like a different player – it’s a different environment, sometimes players struggle at the club level, but the World Cup and international football can suit other personalities better.

"Ziyech looks like a big personality for Morocco, and you don’t see that at club level for Chelsea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Heading into the World Cup, Ziyech was struggling for playtime at Chelsea. He had featured five times in the Premier League and accumulated 148 minutes of playing time.

He has started in one of these five appearances across their 14 fixtures and used in a substitute role on four occasions. At the World Cup, Ziyech has so far scored one goal and chipped in with one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? All eyes will be on the Chelsea star when Morocco take on France in the semi-finals at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.