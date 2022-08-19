World Cup 2022: Ghana confirm Brazil friendly ahead of Qatar finals

The West Africans will face off against the South American giants in Europe next month

Ghana Football Association has revealed a planned friendly match between the Black Stars and Brazil ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals.

The match between the former African champions and the world giants will be staged at a yet-to-be-decided European venue in September.

"The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an international friendly next month as part of the build-up to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 finals," a statement from the association read on Friday.

"This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, at a yet-to-be-named venue in Europe.

"The game will give coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build-up to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.

"The international friendly match against the Brazil national team will give Ghana a boost going into the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament."

Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, and Tunisia received a major boost when the Caf executive committee approved a revision of the calendar concerning Afcon qualifiers for the next edition.

This decision was arrived at in order to make room for the African nations that have qualified for the World Cup in November/December 2022 to prepare adequately.

Consequently, the September matchday three and matchday four qualifiers were moved to March 20-28, 2023.

Matchday five will now be on June 12-20, 2023 while matchday six will be played on September 4-12, 2023.

The Black Stars will play Portugal on November 24, South Korea on November 28, and Uruguay on December 2 in Qatar, while Brazil face Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon for their group matches.