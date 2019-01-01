Working with Zinnbauer has been challenging at Orlando Pirates - Maela

The left-back has opened up about working with the former FSV Mainz 05 midfielder, who has got off to a flying start at Bucs

defender Innocent Maela says they will come back brimming with confidence after the festive break.

The Buccaneers ended the year with a 3-1 victory over Black in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match in Soweto on Saturday.

Maela opened the scoring for the Soweto giants as they finished the year in position five on the league standings.



"It was very important for us to win the match and go into the holidays having pleased our fans," Maela told the media.



"We also had to go into the holidays happy as a team and make sure that when we come back we have a few things that we need to work on.

"We had to improve our position on the league standings, so, that we come back stronger and with confidence.

German tactician Josef Zinnbauer started his tenure as Pirates head coach with a victory over Leopards.

The international went on to reveal the team is enjoying working under the former FC St. Gallen head coach.



"Working under the new coach has been challenging. We have been working off the ball and also on the ball," Maela said.



"It is something that we are looking forward to and we keep on learning and we keep on improving. So far so good. We are happy."

Pirates' next league match is against Bloemfontein at the Dr Molemela Stadium on January 4.





