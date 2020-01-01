Humility is what makes working with Mosimane easy at Mamelodi Sundowns - Mngqithi

The Masandawana assistant boss shared an insight on how they have managed to reap the rewards at Chloorkop

assistant coach Manqoba Mnqgithi believes being humble is a secret he continues to share with coach Pitso Mosimane, saying it's not about them as coaches but winning trophies.

Mngqithi was sharing advice on how experienced coaches can successfully work together despite their qualities and qualifications, and suggested the focus on their objectives is what matters at the end of the day.

After recently extending his tenure with the Chloorkop-based side for another four years, the former boss explained how the relationship with president Patrice Motsepe, the board, and the supporters convinced him to stay.

“I think what’s important when you are both leaders, one, you must be humble. Humility is very key and if you are humble and focus on achieving your targets, forget about wanting to become the head coach or who is the assistant coach,” Mngqithi told SABC's Umhlobo Wenene FM.

“We just have to try, both of us to win trophies, win the league for the club, let’s try to win the Caf – our focus has always been on that. I know some coaches have that desire that I want to become the head coach.

“There’s an understanding between me and Pitso, besides being coaches at Sundowns, we are also friends outside football. That makes us aim for big things. So, that doesn’t distract me because we share the same vision.

“We all want to achieve. I also want to mention that we have a coach Wendell Robinson, he’s our assistant and goalkeeper coach. We have Kabelo Rangoaga who is in our conditioning department and many people behind the scenes.

“So, in as much as we get the glory as coaches, but the technical team is bigger than just me and Pitso or even the president himself, everybody is contributing.

"The supporters, the board, and everyone are contributing and that relationship helps a lot. We are a collective and that makes us strong but we cannot take away the credit the coach deserves, he’s a leader.

"We cannot take the glory when he deserves it.”

On why he decided to renew his marriage with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, the Umzimkulu-born manager said he feels loved in Tshwane.

“It’s always my wish work for a club that is capable of winning many trophies but what made me renew my contract at Sundowns is my relationship with the coach,” he added.

“The relationship I have with the president of the club, Motsepe. The relationship I have with the board, the support they give us, and the players as well as the technical team members.

“I can’t forget our supporters because when you ask yourself a question, you want to join another team but what would I be complaining for?

"Their support, match in and match out, it galvanizes us to do our best and our best is to give them all the trophies.

"We will continue to push with the head coach to do everything that we can to achieve big things. We still have dreams to better for the club.”