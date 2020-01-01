'Workaholic' Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt was sent by God to Black Leopards - Thidiela

The 56-year-old joined Amakhosi last week, replacing Ernst Middendorp and is tipped for success by his former boss

Black chairman David Thidiela believes Gavin Hunt will “change” into a more competitive team after he was appointed new coach at Naturena.

Hunt arrives at wounded Chiefs who failed to win the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title on the last day of the season with rivals snatching what was in Amakhosi’s grasp.

Thidiela who once worked with Hunt at Leopards between 2001 and 2002 speaks of a man he describes as a “workaholic” and feels the four-time PSL title-winning coach is the right man for Amakhosi.

“He turned those boys [Leopards] into winners, he did magic,” Thidiela told Far Post as he described how Hunt transformed Leopards into a competitive outfit.

“Gavin Hunt, he started with me, he is a workaholic and he is a coach who is easy to work with. You win, things don’t go right, he remains the same man. He doesn’t change.

“He was not qualified when he was recommended to me. I was also a new man in the game and so he was recommended to me. Gavin was God sent. I had faith in him, don’t ask me why and how because I can’t explain. I’d be lying to you if I try to explain.

“My father was a pastor at UAAC, the church I lead, and Gavin would go to him to be prayed for before every big game. He was never forced, it’s something he did voluntarily.

“I don’t think, but I know for a fact that Chiefs won’t be the same. Gavin is a good man and he will change Chiefs. What makes him to be what he is, he is humble.”

The Leopards stint was followed by spells at Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and .

The 56-year-old guided SuperSport to three consecutive league titles while another league crown was delivered at Wits.

He arrives at Chiefs to take charge of a team which last won the PSL title in 2015.