Roberto Mancini wants to win back the doubters. In his first press conference since returning to the Azzurri, the Italy head coach set out his aim on Monday: restore the national team to its rightful place by "playing well and dominating".

Speaking in Coverciano, where the Italians are training ahead of Friday's UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium, Mancini said: "I feel grateful. I want to win back the trust of those who feel betrayed. I want to win."

The former Saudi Arabia and Manchester City coach admits he understands the anger of supporters after Italy's recent misery, having missed the last three World Cups in a row, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Results, he reckons, are the way back.

"If a fan feels betrayed, they might get angry, and that is understandable," he said. "To win back their trust, we have to do things properly and restore the national team to its natural place."

Optimism runs through his return. "I am sure we will achieve something in the next four years," he stressed. "I never give up."

"I aim to build a team that dominates matches, plays well, and always gives its very best," he explained. "You cannot always win, but we will go out onto the pitch to do so."

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This new chapter under Mancini kicks off with competitive matches and no friendlies. That leaves him little time, so he considers it essential to speed up the rebuild and quickly "understand" the players at his disposal.

Emotion got the better of him on his return after three years away. "When I came back I was extremely happy," he said. "We spent wonderful times together."

Belgium visit Rome on Friday in the opening round of Group One in the UEFA Nations League. Italy then travel to Turkey on 28 September before facing France on 2 October.

Mancini led Italy to glory at Euro 2020, then failed to guide the Azzurri to the 2022 World Cup, a miss that cost him his job. He returns now after Gennaro Gattuso resigned following the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

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